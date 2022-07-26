Premier Foods buys TV chef curry kit company The Spice Tailor for £44m

Premier Foods, whose other kitchen staples include Ambrosia custard and Bisto gravy, went on a three-year buying spree in the past that saddled the group with big debts. A decade ago management sold off a number of brands, such as Sarson’s vinegar and Haywards pickles.

But in a sign that it is finally back on track, Premier yesterday announced the acquisition of The Spice Tailor for £43.8million.

The business was founded in the UK by Anjum Anand and her husband Adarsh Sethia. It was set up in 2011 with a focus on healthy, quality Indian food.

Anjum is a chef, cookery writer and TV presenter in the UK and Australia.

The SpiceTailor is expected to generate sales of £17.3million this financial year.

Alex Whitehouse, Premier Foods’ chief executive, said: “We have greatly admired The Spice Tailor business for some time and we’re very much looking forward to it joining our existing stable of strong brands.”

Anjum and her husband said: “We’re very pleased that The Spice Tailor will become part of Premier Foods and are looking forward to unlocking further growth for the brand, which we have nurtured since its inception.”