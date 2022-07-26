‘Racing ahead!’ MPs warn energy package support needed as price cap forecasts worsen

Recent measures introduced to support penny-pinching Brits were announced when the price cap was expected to rise to around £2,800 in October. Many British households will receive at least £400 to help alleviate the pressures.

Those from vulnerable groups, such as pensioners and the disabled, will receive even more.

However, a recent forecast has appeared to suggest the price could increase yet again to a whopping £3,244.

Darren Jones, Labour MP for Bristol North West and Chair of the Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Select Committee, said: “Once again, the energy crisis is racing ahead of the Government.

“To prevent millions from dropping into unmanageable debt it’s imperative that the support package is updated and implemented before October, when the squeeze will become a full-on throttling of household finances and further tip the economy towards recession.”

