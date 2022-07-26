Rebuilding one street in Ukraine

Even as the war rages in other parts of the country, the rebuilding in Irpin has begun. On the first day after Russia’s forces withdrew, Yuri Fefelov received a phone call telling him to come back to work in Irpin’s traffic service.

Fefelov and his son-in-law went back to inspect his apartment on the top floor of a nine-storey building to find the roof was missing, the floor half-flooded with rainwater. After spending a chilly night there, they took a walk around the centre of town. “There were damaged houses on every street and power wires scattered around everywhere,” he says.