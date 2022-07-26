Categories
Finance

Rebuilding one street in Ukraine


Even as the war rages in other parts of the country, the rebuilding in Irpin has begun. On the first day after Russia’s forces withdrew, Yuri Fefelov received a phone call telling him to come back to work in Irpin’s traffic service.

Fefelov and his son-in-law went back to inspect his apartment on the top floor of a nine-storey building to find the roof was missing, the floor half-flooded with rainwater. After spending a chilly night there, they took a walk around the centre of town. “There were damaged houses on every street and power wires scattered around everywhere,” he says.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.