Categories
Celebrities

Regé-Jean Page Believes There’s Nothing Left To Do With His Storyline On “Bridgerton”


“The fact that we had this beautiful redemption arc is what feels so good about him.”

Regé-Jean Page doesn’t think there’s anything left to be said about the Duke of Hastings.


Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

Despite announcing his departure from the Bridgerton cast over a year ago, Regé-Jean is still shutting down demands for him to return to the show.


Liam Daniel / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

But in a new interview, the actor explained that there’s really no reason for him to come back when his character’s storyline is totally finished.


Liam Daniel / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

“I mean, I’ll take the compliment that’s built in there. I’m so glad that they had a good time and they want more,” Regé-Jean said on Good Morning America.


Daniel Knighton / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

He continued, “Shonda [Rhimes] and I are still super proud of how we stuck that landing.”

Regé-Jean explained that Simon and Daphne lived “happily ever after” and they’re “not gonna touch that.”


Liam Daniel / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

“Much like we were talking about playing villains, Simon started from a very dark place,” Regé-Jean said, adding, “He was emotionally broken, and the fact that we had this beautiful redemption arc is what feels so good about him.”


Liam Daniel / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

“He is now married, he has kids, he’s emotionally available, he’s communicating,” Regé-Jean concluded.


Liam Daniel / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

And based on the fact that everyone involved seems to agree Simon’s storyline is wrapped, it doesn’t seem like Regé-Jean will be recast like he recently suggested!


Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Netflix

Hear all that Regé-Jean had to say below.

Regé-Jean Page Believes There's Nothing Left To Do With His Storyline On "Bridgerton"

“They lived happily ever after. We’re not going to touch that.” — @regejean seemingly shuts down rumors of him returning to #Bridgerton.

#TheGrayMan
https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4


@GMA / Via Twitter: @GMA





Source link

Alex Gurley

By Alex Gurley

Alex Gurley is a BuzzFeed Contributor. like music, photography, techy things...and the winter olympics. @justjared blogger / USC grad.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.