Rock band Foreigner to perform Friday at the Ohio State Fair

Foreigner, featuring keyboardist Michael Bluestein, is back to performing 100 shows a year. The group will appear at the Ohio State Fair for a “Greatest Hits” show on Friday.

If you’ve listened to classic rock radio stations any time in the past 40 years, you probably know Foreigner: “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Double Vision,” “Hot Blooded,” “Cold As Ice” and many more songs likely come to mind.

The band, which is back up to performing a hundred shows a year after a break during COVID, will appear at the Ohio State Fair for a “Greatest Hits” show on Friday.

The band currently includes lead guitarist Mick Jones, who has been with the group since its formation in 1976, and six other members, who joined the group at various points in time from 2004 up until last year.

Among them is keyboardist and backing vocalist Michael Bluestein, who spoke by phone from his home in Los Angeles prior to the start of the current tour.

Bluestein has been with the band since 2008.

“I was recommended for the gig by a colleague who was playing keyboards for Foreigner at the time but was going to have to leave, so he wanted to help them out and get a replacement for himself,” he said. “Through serendipity, I ran into him at a music conference and he remembered me because we had worked together before. So he recommended me for the audition.”

