Royal Family LIVE: Queen SNUBS Harry and Meghan ahead of shock memoir – bombshell claim

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have tried pony riding thanks to the help of Zara Tindall, a source has claimed.

The Royal Family are said to been keen for the young royals to take part in outdoor activities with Pince William and Kate encouraging them.

A source told Hello magazine: “William and Kate were really keen to get George riding – it’s something all the royals do and the whole family adore animals.

“But obviously he’s only small so they didn’t want to put him on a big horse.

“They asked Zara if they could use one of her Shetland ponies and he’s been learning to ride on one of those.”

