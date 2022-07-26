Categories
Sarasota’s Westcoast Black Theatre brings soul to national festival


From left, Nate Jacobs, Sheldon Rhoden, Christopher Eisenberg, Michael Mendez and Leon S. Pitts II are part of the company from the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s “The Soul Crooners featuring Sistas in the Name of Soul,” which will be presented at the National Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will be traveling with a healthy dose of soul for its fifth production at the National Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The six-day festival, Aug. 1-6, features more than 30 Black theater troupes from around the country performing one-person plays, cabaret shows, biographies, and musicals like WBTT’s “The Soul Crooners featuring Sistas in the Name of Soul,” a combination of two past revues that were most recently presented outdoors during the pandemic.

The troupe will present a preview of the production for Sarasota audiences in a sold-out performance July 30.

