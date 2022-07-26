Sky Sports Golf Podcast: Richie Ramsay ends winless run and Darren Clarke’s Open double







Richie Ramsay celebrates winning the Cazoo Classic

The Sky Sports Golf Podcast panel are back with another edition to dissect another busy week and all of the latest news on and off the courses around the world.

This week, Jamie Spence and editor of National Club Golfer magazine Alex Perry join Josh Antmann to discuss some of the major talking points in the sport.

The trio look at Richie Ramsay’s emotional win in the Cazoo Classic, which saw him claim his first tournament success on the DP World Tour for seven years.

The ongoing developments in the LIV Invitational Series feature too, as does Brooke Henderson claiming the second major of her career in the Evian Championship.

Plus, Darren Clarke completing the Open and Senior Open double as well an update on Tebay Services round off this episode.

