Summer Spotlight 2022: Tis the Season for the Greatest Games – Xbox Wire

Summary More than 75 new games will launch on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One between July 26 and September 5.

Spend $50 on eligible games and movies to receive 5,000 Microsoft Rewards points.

Here’s a sneak peak of some exciting Summer Spotlight games coming your way to get you get you pumped for a fantastic season of gaming.

Summer Spotlight 2022 has officially kicked off and we’re excited to bring you a ton of games every week for the next six weeks — more than 75 new games will launch on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One between July 26 and September 5! Like prior years, you’ll also be rewarded for buying Summer Spotlight games!

Play More, Get More

Spend $50 on eligible games and movies to receive 5,000 Microsoft Rewards points! In addition to the games, we are including several movies and TV titles in the collection each week that are eligible for the promotion. To kick things off, here’s a sneak peak of some exciting Summer Spotlight games coming your way to get you get you pumped for a fantastic season of gaming.

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle – Now Available

Capcom is taking you back to the stadium with another collection of your favorite classics! See what has changed, and what’s completely new, in Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, from 3D-rendered arcade cabinets to scanline filters, there’s everything you need to recreate that arcade atmosphere.

Multiversus – July 26 (Open Beta)

The Multiverse is at your fingertips as you battle it out in intense 2v2 matches. Up against Batman & Shaggy? Try using Bugs Bunny and Arya Stark! This platform fighter lets you play out your fantasy matchups in a fun co-op or head-to-head fight for supremacy.

RimWorld Console Edition – July 28

A sci-fi colony sim driven by an intelligent AI storyteller. Generates stories by simulating psychology, ecology, gunplay, melee combat, climate, biomes, diplomacy, interpersonal relationships, art, medicine, trade, and more.

Two Point Campus – August 8 – Xbox Game Pass

The next game from the makers of the critically acclaimed Two Point Hospital. In Two Point Campus you can build the university of your dreams, while looking after your students and staff and fulfilling all their wants and needs!

Tribes of Midgard -August 16

A combination of action, survival, and rogue lite elements. With a co-op mode, players work together to defend their village from hordes of invaders threatening to destroy the Seed of Yggdrasil. Protect the Seed and stop Ragnarök — the end of the world!

Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed – August 30

Crypto is back with a license to probe. The alien invader returns, groovier than ever. Experience the swinging ‘60s in chemical-induced glory and take revenge on the KGB for blowing up your mothership. To thwart the schemes of your enemies and form alliances with the very species you came to enslave.

Rumbleverse

An all-new, free-to-play, 40-person brawler royale where anyone can be a champion. You play as your own unique citizen of Grapital City as you battle your way to victory! Customize your fighter by mixing and matching hundreds of unique items and stand out from the crowd.

Cult of the Lamb

Take on the role of a possessed lamb saved from annihilation by an ominous stranger, and repay your debt by building a loyal following in his name. Start your own cult in a land of false prophets, venturing out into diverse and mysterious regions to build a loyal community of woodland followers and spread your word to become the one true cult.

TinyKin – Xbox Game Pass

Milo arrives on Earth to find that he’s way too small, everybody’s gone, and a day hasn’t passed since 1991! Team up with the mysterious tinykin and use their unique powers to create ladders, bridges, explosions and a lot more! Find a way home through a sprawling ant-sized metropolis and unravel Earth’s biggest mystery!

This is just a small taste of all the great games releasing this summer. Make sure you check out the Microsoft Store every Tuesday to discover all the new games to play on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Also, please join us while we stream the latest Summer Spotlight titles on our official Xbox Twitch Channel every Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PT. Tune in for a chance to win a code of whatever game we are playing that week. And be sure to follow Major Nelson on Twitter to get weekly updates and find out about special giveaways including a chance to win a token for every single Summer Spotlight game! See the full list of games at Xbox.com.