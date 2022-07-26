Telstra signs multi-year Microsoft deal to beef up digital arsenal

Outgoing Telstra boss Andy Penn has said a rapid shift in businesses operating digitally during the pandemic was a key driver of its landmark deal with Microsoft, which will help the telco move 90 per cent of its applications to the cloud by 2025.

Penn said the five-year deal – one of the largest for Microsoft globally – was a response to businesses moving online and using technology such as the cloud and Microsoft Teams more frequently. He said Telstra was already evolving into a digital business under a major restructure called T22, but the effects of COVID-19 on the workplace had also changed the way businesses thought about technology.

Telstra boss Andy Penn wants 90 per cent of all the telco’s internal technology on the cloud by 2025. Credit:Eamon Gallagher

“We probably wouldn’t have been in a position to do this three years ago because we’ve completely swapped out our whole digital environment,” Penn said.

“We’ve changed by virtue of our T22 strategy, but also the world around us has changed as well. And of course, undoubtedly, Microsoft has really invested and increased its offerings and considerably expanded the functionality of many of the digital products and services that businesses are using today.”