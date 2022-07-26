Tributes paid as Titanic and Omen actor David Warner dies aged 80

The actor played Billy Zane’s villainous sidekick Spicer Lovejoy in the 1997 hit and also appeared in The Omen, Tron, Time Bandits and A Christmas Carol. His last film role was in 2018’s Mary Poppins Returns.
His death, five days short of his 81st birthday, was announced by his family, who said: “He approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity.
“He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kindhearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many.”
Warner died on Sunday at Denville Hall, a London care home for those in the entertainment industry.
The Manchester-born actor trained at Rada and began his movie career in 1962 with roles in the films We Joined The Navy and The King’s Breakfast.
More doors opened after he won an Emmy in 1981 for his portrayal of Pomponis Falco in TV series Masada.
After moving to Hollywood in 1987, he lived there for 15 years and brought his talents to films such as Star Trek V and VI and Planet Of The Apes, as well as TV shows including Twin Peaks.
His friend, Gregory Doran, of The Royal Shakespeare Company praised him, saying: “David’s most iconic role was as Hamlet in 1965, directed by Peter Hall A tortured student, in his long orange scarf, David seemed the epitome of 1960s youth, and caught the radical spirit of a turbulent age.
“In Peter Hall’s 1969 film of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, he played Lysander, alongside Helen Mirren as Hermia, Diana Rigg as Helena, and Michael Jayston as Demetrius.”
Warner was on a mission to introduce teenagers to the Bard and said: “When I was a kid and saw Shakespeare, I never heard the actors for all the posturing and declaiming I wanted the younger audience back again, of their own free will.”
The twice-divorced actor is survived by partner Lisa Bowerman and his son Luke.
Source link