Ukraine LIVE: Putin sends own soldiers to gulag-style ‘torture pits’ for REFUSING to fight


Ukraine has “destroyed” command center of Russia’s 11th Guards Air Assault Brigade, as well as an enemy ammunition depot near Piatykhatky.

UKRinform reports: “Over the past day, Ukraine’s aviation has struck enemy deployment sites seven times, namely six strong points, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and a command center in Kherson Region’s Beryslav District and Kherson District each.

“In southern Ukraine, the Ukrainian military eliminated 48 Russian occupiers and destroyed four T-72 tanks, one 152-mm howitzer, one self-propelled artillery system, three armored vehicles and three other vehicles.”

The number of Russian losses is yet to be confirmed.



Aliss Higham

NCTJ-qualified journalist who is interested in UK and European politics, US politics and world news.

