‘We tried to make people’s lives better through music’ Why The O’Jays are Over

Eddie still dominating the stage at a Rotterdam gig in 2018

“There’s a camera is in my face right now,” Eddie Levert tells me over the phone. “They’re filming every word; they’re filming every moment. You could be on the documentary!” I’ll try not to swear. “Oh, there’s going to be a lot of bleeping,” the singer chuckles. “There’s a lot of colourful language…”

Never on stage though. The O’Jays have always been a class act. Their story, which began 64years ago, went global in the 70s with hits including Back Stabbers, Used ta Be My Girl, I Love Music and the aforementioned Love Train – one train even Mick Lynch couldn’t stop. Is it really your last tour? “Oh yeah, man!” Eddie laughs. “I’m 80, the legs are going…I feel like Moses.” Childhood friends Eddie and Walter Williams, 79, are the only original members of the trio; Eric Grant, a relative youngster at 65, joined in 1995. They started as a five-piece vocal gospel group formed by schoolmates in Canton, Ohio, in 1958, and grew into pop. “Our first gig was at the YMCA in Canton,” Eddie recalls. “We weren’t doing it for money – we did it just to hear girls screaming and all that good stuff. When we heard them scream and saw how they reacted we were hooked. “Then we entered a talent contest in Ohio and got first prize, $25 and we were hooked again!” Back then, they mostly performed covers. “We copied our whole routine from the Coasters,” he admits. One unscrupulous promoter even persuaded them to perform as the Coasters. “He wouldn’t pay for the real Coasters so we did gigs as them. It went well until someone said, ‘Hey, last week you were Little Anthony and The Imperials!’ “I said, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about…’”

IT TAKES THREE: Walter Williams, Sammy Strain and Eddie Levert as the O’Jays back in 1972

After going out as The Mascots and The Triumph, they became The O’Jays in 1963 when Cleveland DJ Eddie O’Jay championed them, notching up a minor US hit with Lonely Drifter. “We played our first gig on a major stage in front of 3,400 people and we were thinking, this is what we were going to do for the rest of our lives! The bug had bit. “I was so naïve about the music business, I thought as soon as you made a record you were rich, you’d made it and you could buy your mum a house… “We didn’t have knowledge about publishing. We learnt at the school of hard knocks.” Real success came when they signed to ace Philadelphia producers Kenneth Gamble & Leon Huff in 1972 and the silk smooth soul of Back Stabbers propelled them to Number 3 in the US charts and Top 15 here. “We’d just left for the West Coast doing dates, midnight specials, Hullaballoo on NBC and all that,” Eddie recalls. “We were in Colorado, in the middle of nowhere, and on the radio, they started playing Back Stabbers, except we didn’t realise because all we’d heard when we recorded it was the rhythm section and they’d added strings. We didn’t recognise it was us until the singing started! That was the moment we realised we were in the business. And the more you get into it, it’s less about the girls and more about the business and trying to be a true star and make a living. “Before Back Stabbers it was a struggle. I was married, I had two kids, rent to pay…we did all kinds of clubs, Detroit, Buffalo, travelling around in a station wagon, sometimes with a five-piece band, which was pretty cramped.”

Their biggest success before that was Lipstick Traces (On A Cigarette) which went Top 50 in 1965. “In the Sixties, we were considered a pop act, not R&B,” says Eddie. “So, we gigged with the Dave Clark Five, the Beach Boys, Sony & Cher…we did shows with DJs, we’d do four or five gigs a night.” The O’Jays first worked with Gamble & Huff on Neptune Records, releasing minor hit One Night Affair, regarded as one of the earliest disco records, in 1969. But when a subsequent deal with Chess Records reached stalemate, they were on the verge of quitting for good. “Gamble and Huff changed my mind. Nobody made me want to sing like they did.” Eddie convinced the group to sign to their Philadelphia International label. “I knew that we’d get airplay with Gamble & Huff. [Former member] Bobby Massey didn’t want to do it, I kept calling until I persuaded him.” Back Stabbers was the game changer. “You spend years chasing a hit and when you finally get that hit, it’s like dreams are finally coming true. It felt unbelievable, it’s finally happening…and you realise what groupies were really about! And I thought, ‘Where were you when I was younger? I needed you then!’.” Eddie laughs loudly. “Lord Gas [a record company promoter] pulled me aside and said, ‘Stop singing to the pretty girls and start singing to the fat girls cos they will bring all their pretty girl friends with them’. And it was true! It was a turning point. I pointed that out to my son.”

Eddie performing in Florida in 2013

Eddie’s two sons, both sadly dead, formed R&B group LeVert who had a Top Ten UK hit in 1987 with Casanova. Gamble & Huff changed everything for the O’Jays. “They recognised our gospel roots and our ability to switch between lead vocals. Leon could make a piano sound like a whole band. “When we started recording Love Train, it didn’t have any lyrics. Kenny came up with them on the spot in five minutes. He was prolific.” The song was an international smash in 1973. “Whenever people hear it, they start a dancing train. One gig, we played it for thirty minutes while the audience train went all the way outside the building. “The 70s were the peak,” continues Eddie. “We were at the top of our game, living that dream. The crowds, the TV shows, the money, it was unbelievable, man. And it carried on through the 80s. “We came to England for the first time in 1974. We recorded a live album in London and England loved us, they accepted us with open arms.” They had a Vegas residency too. “To be on a stage where Elvis had performed, with Sammy Davis down the street…to meet these people and feel you’re now one of them…how did I get here? It was great to share space with them, a tremendous accomplishment.” The hits dried up, but the group continued to tour and release albums. Their last was 2018’s The Last Word, which stayed true to their Philly heritage and was the subject of a PBS special. “We needed to say something. We’ve always tried to help people, make their lives better through music – we always wanted to do something that’s lasting.”