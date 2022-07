Melissa added: “According to the serial number on the trunk, it was originally sold between 1909 and 1914.”

The Antique Roadshow expert then valued the case at £3,000 to £5,000.

The designer trunk is now potentially worth even more.

Melissa stated that she is now selling the 100-year-old trunk to protect it from her cats.

It will be offered for auction by Hansons London this Saturday, July 30 with a guide price of £4,000-£6,000.