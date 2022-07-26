Worldwide Automotive Fabric Industry to 2030 – Increasing Demand for Eco-friendly Automotive Fabric Materials is Driving Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Automotive Fabric Market By Fabric Type, By Application, By Vehicle Type, and By Region Forecast to 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global automotive fabric market size is expected to reach USD 49.79 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period, according to a latest report. The automotive industry has been witnessing a steady growth in the recent years, which is projected to continue over the coming years.

The rise in demand for luxury vehicles and growing disposable incomes of consumers are some of the major factors driving the market growth. Key factors driving industry growth are increased demand for vehicles, technological advancements in fabric manufacturing, and growing preference for luxury cars. However, high cost of raw materials and stringent environmental regulations are restraining the growth of the automotive fabric market.

Furthermore, increasing government regulations and environmental concerns are projected to drive the automotive fabric market during the forecast period. For example, the European Commission has implemented several directives and regulations to reduce the environmental impact of vehicles. The directive on end-of-life vehicles (ELV) was implemented in 2000 to ensure that the vehicle is recycled and reused at the end of its life.

Automotive fabric are made of woven cloth or other textile materials that are used in the construction of automobiles. These fabrics can be used for a variety of applications, including upholstery, carpeting, and floor mats. There are a wide variety of automotive fabrics available on the market, each with its own unique set of properties.

Polyester segment is expected to account for considerably large revenue share over the forecast period due to widespread usage of the product in automotive fabric applications. Polyester automotive fabrics are used in seats, door panels, headliners, and carpets & floor mats among others. Moreover, polyester fibers offer high tear resistance and flexibility, which is projected to fuel the segment growth over the forecast period.

Cotton automotive fabrics are expected to grow at a moderate rate over the forecast period. The product is widely used in seat covers, side panels, and headliners among others. Moreover, cotton automotive fabrics offer high absorbency and are comfortable to sit on, which is projected to fuel the segment growth over the forecast period.

Nylon automotive fabrics are expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. The product is widely used in seat covers, door panels, and carpets & floor mats among others. Moreover, nylon automotive fabrics offer high resistance to abrasion and are durable, which is projected to fuel the segment growth over the forecast period.

PVC (Polyvinyl chloride) automotive fabrics are expected to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period. The product is widely used in seat covers, door panels, and carpets & floor mats among others. Moreover, PVC automotive fabrics offer high resistance to abrasion and are durable, which is projected to fuel the segment growth over the forecast period.

Passenger vehicle segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global automotive fabric market between 2022 and 2030 owing to growing demand for comfort and luxury in passenger vehicles. Increasing preference of consumers for SUVs over sedans is also expected to drive growth of the automotive fabric market in passenger vehicle segment during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for eco-friendly automotive fabric materials

Rising adoption of water, fire, and Ultraviolet (UV) rays resistant automotive fabric

Increasing demand for automotive accessories among consumers

Rising consumer preference towards modified interiors of passenger cars

Concerns regarding low moisture absorbency of automotive fabrics

High-cost of raw materials

Concerns regarding quality, durability, and sun protection of automotive fabrics

