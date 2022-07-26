Young Optics gearing up for metaverse device boom

Young Optics president Claude Hsu. Credit: DIGITIMES

Optical component and module maker Young Optics expects to kick off shipments for metaverse device applications between the end of 2022 and early 2023.

Young Optics saw profits grow significantly in the first half of 2022. New automotive products are expected to drive growth in the second half, particularly digital headlights. Even after customer revisions, the company still expects a growth rate of 40% in the second half compared to the first.

First-half 2022 revenue for Young Optics reached NT$2.46 billion (US$82.15 million) for an on-year growth of 15.4%, and an average gross margin of 19.2%, surpassing the 16% from the same period in 2021.

Young Optics president Claude Hsu noted that his company’s automotive optical products are divided into three categories: optical components for head-up displays (HUD), optical components and LiDAR products for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and system development products for digital headlights.

Hsu expects more and more vehicles will use digital headlights in the future. Currently, they are mainly used by European and Chinese customers. Initial shipments to Chinese customers were for new energy vehicles (NEV), but due to their price competitiveness, Hsu expects more widespread use in the future.

LiDAR products will be used in level 4 self-driving vehicles, with an opportunity to also be used in industrial warehouse automation and other automation. Automotive sensors are expected to grow 20-30% in the second half.

HUDs accounted for 6-8% of Young Optics’ automotive revenue in the first half, while digital headlights account for 45% and sensors 44%. Overall, automotive products contributed 7% of the company’s first-half revenue.

Young Optics is already working with three customers on developing virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) lenses. Shipment volume for one of the customers has the potential to be very large. Mass production was originally slated for early 2022 and has been pushed to late 2022 or early 2023. Young Optics has long-term agreements with these customers and has already negotiated plans for second-generation products.

Hsu noted that delayed mass production of metaverse products means its revenue contribution in 2022 will still be low but is expected to be higher in 2023. Once products for all three customers enter mass production, the company expects single-month shipments to reach one million units.

Young Optics has a capex plan for NT$200-$300 million in 2022, compared to NT$20-$30 million in 2021. Hsu pointed out that future research and development spending will focus on 3D printing, automotive optical components, and VR/AR/MR applications.

In terms of Young Optics’ gross margin, it is highest for automotive products, followed by 3D printing, imaging optics, optical components, and pico projectors.

Hsu said pico projectors benefited from customers’ new model shipments in the first half but inflation in the Japanese and Korean markets will result in decreased shipments in the third quarter. The Chinese pico projector market is also weak compared to previous years.

3D printing demand in the third quarter is expected to slow, according to Hsu, due to the impact of the war in Ukraine on its German customers’ demand. Young Optics’ main 3D printing customers are hearing aid and dental material companies in Germany.

In first-half 2022, Young Optics’ inventory days stood at 85 with inventory as a whole increasing. Young Optics attributed this to the supply shortage of Texas Instruments (TI) pico projector chips in second-half 2021, which are required by pico projectors and 3D printers. Young Optics is aiming to reduce inventory days back down to 60.

Young Optics’ factory in Japan produces glass lenses used by high-end instruments and its Bangladesh factory focuses on glass lenses for consumer applications. In 2022, these factories will start producing pico projector, surveillance, and smart home lenses. The Kunshan factory in China produces pico projectors and optical modules and components for projection. In the future, it will also produce headlight lenses. The Taiwan factory mainly produces optical components and molds for glass and automotive components.