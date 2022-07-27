14 Kids Of Celebs Who Didn’t Know Their Parents Were Famous Until Later In Life



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images



“When I was a kid, I didn’t really know having parents that are actors were in any way different from my friends’ parents, who were lawyers,” Jack told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. “The moment where I realized it was slightly different was when I came to school one day, and I said, ‘I was on set.’ And they were like, ‘You were on set?’ I was like, ‘Oh, is that a thing?’ They were like, ‘Yes, it’s cool.’

“I think that was the moment I realized it was slightly different than what most parents do. I had a very normal childhood considering.”