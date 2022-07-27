14 Kids Of Celebs Who Didn’t Know Their Parents Were Famous Until Later In Life

These people were surprised just how popular their parents really are
Growing up, you have a pretty strong idea of who your parents are.
More often than not, growing up means finding out there was soooo much you didn’t know.
Now imagine finding out one of those things is that your parent is famous.
That was the reality for these celebrity kids who didn’t grow up knowing their parents were famous.
1.
Alexa Ray Joel simply thought her parents, Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley, were “popular.”
2.
Jack Quaid didn’t understand why his parents’ jobs were any cooler than anyone else’s.
3.
Dax Shepard’s daughter started asking questions about his podcast.
4.
Hilary Duff’s son, Luca, found out from friends at school.
5.
Prince Jackson started understanding his late dad’s fame by seeing how concertgoers reacted to Michael Jackson.
6.
Kaia Gerber’s awakening came on a trip to Disneyland.
7.
Brooklyn Beckham saw how a stadium full of people reacted to his dad.
8.
Moses Martin had it dawn on him while taking in a Justin Bieber concert with mom Gwyneth Paltrow.
9.
Rumer Willis was nearly a teen before she realized just how big Bruce Willis and Demi Moore were.
10.
Pam Anderson’s sons were too young to know of her Baywatch fame, so Dylan and Brandon Lee didn’t figure out their mom was famous until they were teens themselves.
11.
Georgia May Jagger didn’t think Jerry Hall or Mick Jagger had unusual jobs.
12.
Ricky Martin’s twins were amazed the first time they saw him really perform.
13.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s older daughter, Hazel, wouldn’t say just how she found out.
14.
Julianne Moore’s kids, Caleb and Liv, didn’t realize until they attended an awards event where she was being honored.
What would you do if you found out someone you know is famous? Which unaware kid surprised you most? Open up in the comments!
