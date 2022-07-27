AWS integrates security into cloud computing infrastructure – SiliconANGLE

Security continues to be at the heart of enterprises, because prevention is better than a cure.

Through a shared responsibility model, Amazon Web Services Inc. ensures that its products have undergone rigorous security standards. Therefore, AWS presents the cloud as the first line of defense, according to Merritt Baer (pictured), principal, Office of the CISO, at AWS.

“I think one of the unique parts of AWS is that we don’t believe that security is something you should buy,” she stated. “It’s something that you get from us. There are robots that resolve those trouble tickets; you know we have Aries; we call them guardian champions that are embedded in service teams at any rate.”

Baer spoke with theCUBE industry analyst Dave Vellante at AWS re:Inforce, during an exclusive broadcast on theCUBE, SiliconANGLE Media's livestreaming studio. They discussed how AWS enhances security through cloud computing.

AWS is a leader in volumetric attack signatures

The value proposition of the cloud is that it even takes care of the lower layers of the stack. Therefore, the rigorous standards incorporated take security a notch higher by tackling stuff that was otherwise manual and ugly, according to Baer.

“We’re doing everything from the concrete floors, guards and gates, and something like the database bracket, which is our quantum computing,” she noted. “We can see because of our vantage point, the volume, leads us to be a leader in volumetric attack signatures. For example, managing rule sets that cost you nothing, turn on your DNS firewall.”

Using tools like Access Analyzer, Baer believes zero trust is embedded in AWS’ internal system. Therefore, security gets integrated into the infrastructure.

“I don’t think that the term zero trust is a truism; I think it’s a conceptual framework,” she stated. “The idea is that we want to make it so that someone’s position in the network is agnostic to their permissioning.”

AWS makes the life of a CISO easier by making them understand how security looks in the cloud; for instance, login monitoring becomes forensics, according to Baer.

“How CISOs are thinking about changing their organization — I get a lot of questions like, how do we exhibit a culture of security? And my answer is you do it; you just start doing it,” she said.

