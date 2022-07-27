Barcelona are looking to mend the “broken” relationship with Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has dominated the headlines around Barcelona this week, following a bombshell report of Xavi Hernandez gunning for the return of the Argentine superstar.

Even the board is ready to oblige and could do everything they can to bring Messi back to Camp Nou in 2023. Barcelona themselves have multiple reasons to re-sign Messi, with the club particularly looking at the financial aspect of the deal.

However, the operation to bring back Messi to Camp Nou could be very complicated. According to Adria Albets, the club do not share a harmonious relationship with the attacker right now, especially following his abrupt departure last year.

Barcelona remain determined to get past the disagreements and renew the relationship with Messi, in an attempt to re-sign him next summer.

Currently plying his trade with Paris Saint-Germain, Messi’s current contract expires at the end of next season. It should pave the way for Barcelona to sign him for free, although the Argentine can expect a lot more lucrative offers from other clubs across the world.

Inter Miami are among the clubs in contention to sign the attacking superstar next season, although Barça remain confident the player will go with his heart rather than the money.

The Catalans currently value Messi very highly, although Albets suggests the fate of this transfer saga relies heavily on Xavi as well.

The Barça coach shares a good relationship with Messi and their synergy could go a long way in helping the club bring the Argentine international back to his stomping ground next year.