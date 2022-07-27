Blockchain Development Company EvaCodes Raises $500,000 from Web3-oriented Hypra Fund 

MIAMI, FL, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blockchain development company EvaCodes raises a $500,000 round from the Web3-oriented hypra.fund.

EvaCodes is a blockchain development company that provides Web3 development services for startups and enterprises interested in creating new products and services using blockchain. The company was founded in 2019 by two serial entrepreneurs and blockchain enthusiasts, Yehor Havrylenko and Vitalii Basiuk.

Over the last year, EvaCodes has developed and launched more than 50 projects in the Web3 and blockchain industries. The agency provides a wide range of services. Among them are Cryptocurrency Development, Smart Contracts, Tokens and Tokenomics, dApps, DeFi and Fintech products, Digital Banking Products, NFT Marketplaces, and NFT Collections, Cryptocurrency Wallets and Exchanges, Metaverse development, EVM, L1/ L2, Play to Earn and other blockchain games, Real Estate Blockchain platforms, crypto trading bots and other products related to the blockchain industry.

EvaCodes developed these projects using different blockchains: Ethereum/ Solidity, Solana/ Rust, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Near and other chains.

The Web3-oriented hypra.fund was founded in March 2022 by Ukrainian investor Igor Pertsiya (ex-TAventures and CEX.io) and IT entrepreneur Dmitry Volkonsky (TRIONIKA).

Besides investments, the fund helps companies get to the next level in operational processes, select an effective team, find the best tools for growth, and raise funding rounds. One of the features of the fund is that they build and develop projects with founders.

“As a fund, we are creating our own ecosystem, where in addition to financial investments, consulting on scaling, and team development – we propose technical product development teams. EvaCodes has established itself in the market and has shown that its team has strong expertise in blockchain development and a vast number of successful cases under its belt. That is why we decided not only to invest but also to make EvaCodes a key technical element of the fund,” says Igor Pertsiya, partner and co-founder of hypra.fund.

Yehor Havrylenko, CEO at EvaCodes says, “As the industry continues to evolve, the demand for quality Web3 products and skilled blockchain developers grows daily. We are grateful to the hypra.fund team for their trust, and hope that working together will bring fruitful results for both teams. We plan to use the money from the investment round to expand our business and attract new blockchain engineers and grow our client portfolio. Over the next 3-5 years, EvaCodes plans to launch its own products and startups using blockchain technology. One of those planned is Dating-to-Earn – an NFT Tinder. More announcements will be made soon.”

About EvaCodes

EvaCodes is a full-stack blockchain development agency focused on providing blockchain development services and building Web3 products.

With its headquarters in the USA and development centers across Poland, Estonia, Ukraine, Armenia, and the USA, EvaCodes provides blockchain development services for their customers to create outstanding market-disrupting blockchain products.

EvaCodes is a top-rated blockchain development agency reviewed by Clutch(5.0), GoodFirms (5.0), and Upwork (44 projects and 100% job success rate).

Website: https://evacodes.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/evacodes

About hypra.fund

Hypra.fund is a $25m Web3-oriented joint venture fund investing in and building projects with founders.

Besides investments, the venture fund proposes ready-to-work blockchain development teams, helps companies reach a new level in operational processes, select an effective team, find the best tools for growth, and raise funding rounds.

Website: https://hypra.fund

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hypra_fund

