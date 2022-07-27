Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Early Beta Code Drops Coming Next Week

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 beta codes will be available next week, Activision has revealed. Getting one of these codes will take a little bit of work though, as interested players will need to either watch the Call of Duty League Championship on August 7 or be in attendance at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, on that Sunday for a chance to get a code.

🎁 GIMME DA LOOT 🎁

Watch #CDLChamps and earn something new, EVERY… SINGLE… DAY.

And especially on Championship Sunday, viewers will have a chance at receiving #ModernWarfare2 Beta Codes as part of our BIGGEST code drop in CDL history 🪂 pic.twitter.com/RYAtlfeEHw — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) July 25, 2022

According to the fine print, you’ll need to watch at least 60 minutes of the broadcast, at which point you’ll be entered into a random prize draw for one of the early beta access codes.

Other methods for gaining early access to the beta include the usual preorder model, with Activision confirming that PlayStation owners will be able to play the game five days earlier than any other platform. For patient Call of Duty fans, they can wait until mid-September for the open beta.

In other Call of Duty news, new information on various perks, field upgrades, killstreaks, and game modes were leaked on Twitter, while a previous leak revealed an unannounced mode called DMZ that appears to share a few elements with the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

While the latest Call of Duty is expected to be a blockbuster when it arrives, a new report from the NPD Group predicts that Elden Ring will be the year’s best-selling game. Activision has begun ramping up the marketing for Modern Warfare 2, striking deals with Steve Aoki, Pete Davidson, Snoop Dogg, and Cardi B to help promote the game ahead of its October 28 launch on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4.