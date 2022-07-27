Cat owners urged to stay vigilant over spate of suspected poisonings ‘Horrendous’

The RSPCA is investigating the deaths of two cats, which are feared to be the latest in a series of deliberate killings. A series of suspicious cat deaths have occurred in a village near York, Wilberfoss. A number of young, “healthy cats” have been found dead in their own gardens.

Ms Hardman – who has lost two other cats in suspicious circumstances – said: “In the 11 years I have lived here around 15 cats have dropped dead without explanation.”

Inspector Boyd said: “These incidents appear to have been going on for a long time, but there seems to have been a spike in them at the moment.

“These are young, healthy cats who are turning up dead in their own gardens – it is horrendous.”

She added: “One neighbour says she has lost three cats in the last two years, one was never found and the other two turned up dead in her garden.

“Another neighbour told me over the space of 20 years six of her cats had turned up dead and she recalled around 12 cats dying suspiciously in a two-week period about four years ago.