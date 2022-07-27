Christopher Cross returns to Robins

Christopher Cross will make his third appearance in Warren in less than a year when he returns to the Robins Theatre on Sept. 10.

Cross played the venue last October as part of his rescheduled 40th anniversary tour, and he appeared at Packard Music Hall in June along as part of an all-star concert focusing on The Beatles’ “Rubber Soul” and “Revolver” albums.

Cross made history with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five Grammy Awards, including, for the first time in Grammy history, the “Big Four” most prestigious awards — record of the year (for the single “Sailing”), album of the year, song of the year (also “Sailing”), and best new artist.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show range from $40 to $60 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Robins box office and online at robinstheatre.com.