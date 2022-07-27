Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1,044.4% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 22,887 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,887 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

Citrix Systems stock opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.42. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The cloud computing company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 81.68%. The business had revenue of $825.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

