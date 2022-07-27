Covid: The ‘extremely painful’ sign of Omicron BA.5 – seen in ‘double or triple jabbed’

During all Covid waves, a sore throat has been an early symptom of the virus, usually appearing in the first week of illness and improving quite quickly.

It feels worse on the first day of infection but gets better on each following day.

“On average, a sore throat could last five days. If your sore throat is persisting beyond this, it’s unlikely to be COVID-19,” the ZOE team said.

They found that during the earlier waves, a sore throat was most likely to occur alongside many other symptoms of COVID-19. People reported a sore throat with varying combinations of symptoms.