Covid warning: The virus is ‘toxic to heart muscle cells’ – new research

A study published earlier this year found that people who had the virus showed “greater cognitive decline”. Apart from the brain, your heart can also take the hit. New research has found “direct evidence that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is toxic to heart muscle cells”, according to the lead author.

Although Covid can affect everyone differently, some of its consequences can be very serious.

Between its impacts on the brain and heart, there’s still much unknown about the virus that appeared two years ago.

However, scientists believe they have now understood why heart damage occurs in those hospitalised with COVID-19.

In a preliminary study, the research found that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus spike protein is capable of causing heart muscle injury.

