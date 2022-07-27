Daily horoscope for July 28: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

A Leo Moon transit is always a fiery one. The self-belief and assurance this zodiac sign exhibits can drive you toward, while in transit, new opportunities you might not have thought possible during other cycles. However, optimism and flexibility are key to really capitalising on a Leo New Moon. Express.co.uk reveals your horoscope, star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast for July 28.

Coming in swiftly after the Capricorn Full Supermoon in mid-July, the Leo New Moon is here to help you push forward along the path forged during the last Moon’s ambitious transit.

Cafe Astrology said: “The New Moon in Leo is an excellent time for formulating goals regarding all things Leo.”

“For example, we might concentrate on new ways to enhance our romantic life, creative endeavours and hobbies, and relationship with children, as well as build our self-confidence and healthy pride in ourselves.”

Vivacious and passionate, the Leo sign is represented by the lion, which symbolises sovereignty, rulership, and courage.

READ MORE: Science breakthrough after ‘hidden world’ discovered in Antarctica