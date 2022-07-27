Daily horoscope for July 28: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

A Leo Moon transit is always a fiery one. The self-belief and assurance this zodiac sign exhibits can drive you toward, while in transit, new opportunities you might not have thought possible during other cycles. However, optimism and flexibility are key to really capitalising on a Leo New Moon. Express.co.uk reveals your horoscope, star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast for July 28.
Coming in swiftly after the Capricorn Full Supermoon in mid-July, the Leo New Moon is here to help you push forward along the path forged during the last Moon’s ambitious transit.
Cafe Astrology said: “The New Moon in Leo is an excellent time for formulating goals regarding all things Leo.”
“For example, we might concentrate on new ways to enhance our romantic life, creative endeavours and hobbies, and relationship with children, as well as build our self-confidence and healthy pride in ourselves.”
Vivacious and passionate, the Leo sign is represented by the lion, which symbolises sovereignty, rulership, and courage.
Cafe Astrology said: “Some of Leo’s lessons involve taking pride in ourselves as unique individuals, assuming responsibility for our lives, and giving ourselves warmly and generously to others.”
A Leo Moon inspires a time to take up space, embrace your passions, and move forward with confidence, just as any spirited fire sign would.
But it’s important to use the New Moon energy to give way to these positive Leo characteristics.
Cafe Astrology said: “Keywords for this self-expressive fire sign include proud, noble, generous, hospitable, caring, warm, authoritative, active, and open.”
“Mars is heading toward an alignment with Uranus, and we can be especially innovative and ready to try new methods and approaches.”
Use the powerful planetary energies to invest in introspection, reflection, self-growth, and prosperity.
The Leo New Moon will arrive at 6.55pm BST.
