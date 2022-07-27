Dave Stewart Said George Harrison’s ‘Eclectic Brain’ Was ‘Never-Ending’

Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart had a special friendship with George Harrison that started in the 1980s. They inspired each other. Later, Stewart played a significant role in the making of George and The Traveling Wilburys’ debut album.

Stewart said the former Beatle had an “eclectic brain” that was “never-ending.”

George Harrison, Dave Stewart, Chrissie Hynde, and Tom Petty | Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Dave Stewart met George Harrison in the 1980s

In 2019, Stewart told Forbes that he was a huge fan of George and The Beatles when he was young. Then, he was fortunate enough to become friends with his idol in the 1980s.

“Having been really influenced by the Beatles’ more psychedelic stuff I became really great friends with George Harrison in the ’80s and all the way through until he got very ill,” Stewart said. “In the Martin Scorsese film you see a lot of interviews with George, that’s me interviewing him. Some of it’s my footage of him.

“But George was a really big influence on me, not musically, although he was an absolute genius musically and I’d have this amazing time sitting around in the kitchen with him playing and going on holiday with him and his family, Olivia and little Dhani.”

Stewart had a significant influence on George too. After going to a Eurythmics concert, George wrote “Devil’s Radio.”