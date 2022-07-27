Dementia breakthrough: The household activity linked to a lower risk – ‘easy to follow’

What did the researchers find out?

Engaging in the activities studied at a higher level was associated with a lower risk of dementia among participants.

For mental activity, watching TV was associated with a higher risk of dementia, but seeing family or friends, or doing other group activities was associated with a lower risk of dementia.

Commenting on the findings, Doctor Sara Imarisio, Head of Research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “Our brains are incredibly complex, responsible for our memory, as well as what we think, feel and do. Keeping our brains healthy as we age can help stave off diseases like Alzheimer’s, which physically attack brain cells, tearing away at the very essence of who we are.

“We know that being physically and socially active can help us feel happier, healthier and more positive in general. Lifting weights and running marathons aren’t for everyone, but there are many ways that we can stay physically active in our lives.”

