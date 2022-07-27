Diabetes: New Study finds warm green drink lowers blood sugar in a way never seen before

Type 2 diabetes means the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or the insulin it does produce is not taken up by the cells. This is known as insulin resistance. The result? Rising blood sugar levels, which threaten to inflict permanent damage on the body. For the first time, a study has found green tea can lower high blood sugar levels by boosting gut health.

“There is much evidence that greater consumption of green tea is associated with good levels of cholesterol, glucose and triglycerides, but no studies have linked its benefits at the gut to those health factors,” said Richard Bruno, senior study author and professor of human nutrition at The Ohio State University.

The team conducted the clinical trial in 40 individuals as a follow-up to a 2019 study that associated lower obesity and fewer health risks in mice that consumed green tea supplements with improvements to gut health.

In the new study, green tea extract lowered blood sugar, or glucose, and decreased gut inflammation and permeability in healthy people – an unexpected finding.

“What this tells us is that within one month we’re able to lower blood glucose in both people with metabolic syndrome and healthy people, and the lowering of blood glucose appears to be related to decreasing leaky gut and decreasing gut inflammation — regardless of health status,” Professor Bruno said.

