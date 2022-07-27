Dina Asher-Smith withdraws from Commonwealth Games through injury







Dina Asher-Smith will now miss the Commonwealth Games after sustaining an injury at the World Championships

Team England’s Dina Asher-Smith has been forced to withdraw from the 2022 Commonwealth Games with a hamstring injury.

Asher-Smith, who pulled up midway through the women’s 4×100 metres relay at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, announced her decision on Instagram.

The Commonwealth Games 2018 gold and bronze medallist was due to compete in the women’s 100m and 4x100m relay at Birmingham 2022.

The multiple British record holder said: “Unfortunately, I’ve got a slight hamstring strain and won’t be ready to race next week at the Commonwealth Games.

“I love racing in front of a British crowd and was so excited to return to Birmingham, so I’m sad that I won’t be there, but I know that the athletes will put on a great show. Wishing the best of luck to all my team-mates!”

Kelly Sotherton, Team England’s team leader for athletics at Birmingham 2022, added: “It’s obviously really sad to lose Dina through injury, given her stature and standing as one of the best female athletes in the world.

“We know just how much she was looking forward to being part of Team England at a home Games in Birmingham. We wish Dina well with her recovery and hope to see her back on the track very soon, doing what she does best.”