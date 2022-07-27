Drip Shop Live Challenges Whatnot to a Box War

Drip ups the ante to include a donation to charity as a part of the biggest sports card giveaway of the year.

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Drip Shop Live, a contender in the live streaming collectible marketplace, will host a giveaway via a box break challenge against Whatnot on Saturday, July 30th at 3 pm ET at the National Sports Collection Convention (“The National”) in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Drip Shop Live (“Drip”) will give away 24 packs of 2003/2004 Topps Chrome (approx. $20,000 value) that includes a few huge chase cards in the hobby community. Collectors have the ability to win packs by either purchasing during streams at The National, redeeming from scratch cards given out in person at The National, or just being present during the live stream. In addition, Drip will partner with Beckett Media, offering free 2-hour same-day grading for the highly coveted Lebron James Rookie card.

Participants have the chance to score incredibly valuable cards for free in this giveaway, including the Lebron James Gold Refractor, which was last sold as a Beckett 9.5 in May for $540,000.

Sports card enthusiasts can tune in to Drip on the day of, either from the comfort of their home or in person, for their chance to win.

The breakdown of the giveaway is as follows:



For every $50 spent on streams during live streams The National customers will get (1) entry, with the chance to get (1) entry for every additional $50 spent



An additional 5 will be given out via scratch-off cards distributed in person at The National



The remaining 7 packs will be given away to viewers during the live stream

“We are excited to challenge Whatnot to the biggest sports box battle of the year,” said Brandon Sugarman, Head of Sports at Drip. “We can’t wait to shake up the hobby live from The National and give back to the sport card collectors and enthusiasts as well as a charity. Why not add a competitive spirit between two of the largest live shopping marketplace in the US?”

For the challenge, Drip Shop Live has released a video that features a Salvador Dali figure who issues the challenge to Whatnot and plays into all the crazy events that have occurred in the Hobby within the last 6 months. As part of the challenge, Drip is seeking suggestions from the collectible community as to who could be an unbiased judge or official referee for the box battle. To participate, viewers can leave comments on the video offering their opinions.

To celebrate this event, Drip is giving new users $15 off their first purchase of $30 or more when you create a new account. To watch the giveaway and challenge, make sure to tune into the stream on July 30th at 3 pm ET to discover all the best collectibles that can be shipped right to your door.

Stream Link: https://www.dripshop.live/whynot-topps-20032004-giveaway-stream?referral=DripShopLive

About Dripshop.live



Dripshop.live is a live streaming marketplace for physical and digital collectibles. As a mission-driven organization, Drip empowers people to earn a living from selling the products that they are passionate about and focuses on creating economic opportunities by acting as an “on-ramp to the American dream”. Drip’s differentiating features are their 6% seller fees, free shipping for buyers, OBS support, and simulcasting opportunities.

