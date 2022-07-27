Family Tree Maker to be discussed

Kinseekers at Fairfield Glade will proudly host a speaker from their membership ranks at the Thursday, Aug. 4, meeting.

Tim West’s presentation will focus on the fundamentals of the latest iteration of Software MacKiev Co.’s genealogy tree building product, Family Tree Maker 2019.

The meeting will be from 1-3 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Dr., Fairfield Glade.

West will discuss how to enter:

• Names (e.g., compound names, generation qualifiers, titles, alternate names, etc.)

• Dates (allowable values, formats, keywords and double dates)

• Relationships (biological, adopted, guardian, etc.)

• Facts (adding, modifying, exchanging, etc.)

• Locations (known, unknown, historical, etc.)

• Attachment of media (supported types, linked vs. copied, and new vs. existing)

• Source documentation (templates, citations, linking, etc.)

• Merging records of individuals and families

West will help the audience understand how Family Tree Maker 2019 handles its data files and how to back up those files. He will also address how to solve the “unknown spouse” problem.

Family Tree Maker 2019 is a comprehensive program. Therefore, covering all of its features in one session would be impossible.

West also has plans for a future talk on using Family Tree Maker with Ancestry and FamilySearch.

West has a full-blown genealogy addiction that forces him to actively research more than 40 surnames in the U.S., the U.K., and Germany.

An author and editor of five books covering obituaries, church histories and other topics, he has published, consulted and lectured on family history and computerization topics.

In October 1996, he became the founding Scott County coordinator for the all-volunteer, internet-based Tennessee Genealogy Web Project (www.tngenweb.org), the same year the project was founded.

A TNGenWeb board of directors member since 2018, and current assistant state coordinator for the TNGenWeb Project, West still manages, writes software, and publishes content to the Scott County project page.

In addition, he has cataloged more than 375 cemeteries, comprising more than 22,500 headstone pictures and transcribed and indexed more than 30,000 obituaries.

Kinseekers meets at Fairfield Glade on the first Thursday of each month from 1-3 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church.