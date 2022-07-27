GB news: Rishi Sunak slammed for campaigning like a ‘novice’ – ‘Nothing to say!’





The former Chancellor of the Exchequer is competing against Foreign Secretary Liz Truss for leading the Conservative Party. The former Chancellor’s leadership bid has attracted heavyweight support from former cabinet colleagues, and he pitches himself as someone who would not cut taxes until inflation is under control, unlike most of his rivals.

The GB News host Dan Wootton asked Mr Flynn if Sunak, 42, is Britain’s version of French President Emmanuel Macron or Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Responding to the query, Mr Flynn said: “A lot of these guys are very fluent, very smart, they look the part but actually they’re not very good at politics. “Rishi Sunak, actually, on the substance of his campaign, is running like a complete novice. I am not aware of him ever expressing a meaningful opinion on anything outside the economic portfolio. “He has got nothing to say. On culture, he came out allegedly as some kind of immigration hoax that seemed incredibly empty to me.

“There were no substantive policies that were going to change anything. “So, it’s a massive overhyping and I think Rishi has fallen for his own propaganda in the last few months. “And to me, the key moment which marked him out as not being the person who would take, over was at the beginning of February when Boris Johnson was on the ropes and Keir Starmer was incredibly nasty about Boris Johnson in the Commons, and Boris fired back one below the belt quip which was about ‘you didn’t prosecute Jimmy Savile’ and rather defending his own guy, Rishi went up and said ‘I wouldn’t have said it’. “Then he was inviting a comparison between Boris Johnson Prime Minister and what he’d be like. READ MORE: United Airlines flight from Edinburgh to US makes emergency landing

But Mr Sunak’s team said he had been consistent in trying to help families. Continuing speaking about Mr Sunak, the political commentator said: “I think British people wants someone who is going to back Britain and ruffle feathers, potentially won’t be a slicker communicator as Liz Truss has said. “Not yet another clone of the production line that has given us Macron and Trudeau. “I think Rishi is being found out and I think it’s unravelling for him very badly this week in particular.”