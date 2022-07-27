Grass fire spread into Balch Springs neighborhood

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A grass fire spread into a neighborhood Monday evening, catching several homes on fire in Balch Springs.

A total of 26 structures were damaged and nine were a total loss.

By late Monday night, Balch Springs Fire Marshal Sean Davis said that the fire was 100% contained.

Davis said they believe a lawn crew sparked the fire, then it spread rapidly. The area was evacuated and there are no reports of injuries.

Dallas Fire-Rescue sent Mutual Aid resources to Balch Springs to assist with the fire located at 14853 Bell Manor Ct. The Mesquite Fire Department was also assisting.

The Balch Springs Recreation Center opened Monday for those seeking refuge.