Categories
US

Grass fire spread into Balch Springs neighborhood


BALCH SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A grass fire spread into a neighborhood Monday evening, catching several homes on fire in Balch Springs.

A total of 26 structures were damaged and nine were a total loss. 

By late Monday night, Balch Springs Fire Marshal Sean Davis said that the fire was 100% contained.

Davis said they believe a lawn crew sparked the fire, then it spread rapidly. The area was evacuated and there are no reports of injuries. 

Dallas Fire-Rescue sent Mutual Aid resources to Balch Springs to assist with the fire located at 14853 Bell Manor Ct. The Mesquite Fire Department was also assisting.

The Balch Springs Recreation Center opened Monday for those seeking refuge. 

🚨PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 The Balch Springs Recreation Center will be open and available for those seeking refuge, due to…

Posted by City of Balch Springs, TX on Monday, July 25, 2022





Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.