Hello Google!, MapmyIndia launches All-India 360-degree panoramic street view and 3D Metaverse maps service

Mappls RealView , the first & fully indigenous All India 360-degree Panoramic Street View & 3D Mappls.com on the web for mobiles and desktops & the Mappls App on MapmyIndia , homegrown advanced digital maps platforms company, announced the public release of, the first & fully indigenous All India 360-degree Panoramic Street View & 3D Metaverse Maps Service on India’s own, home-grown, free mapping portal,on the web for mobiles and desktops & the Mappls App on Android and iOS

The announcement comes right on the heels of Google Maps bringing Street View to India after almost a decade.

So with the ‘Mappls RealView, users can virtually explore India, while interacting with a full 360-degree panoramas of streets and roads, looking out into various tourist, residential and commercial areas of cities and travel destinations as well as highways. But that’s not all, users can also experience immersive 3D maps for pan India and detailed interactive 3D models of iconic tourist, commercial and residential landmarks across India.

“This, combined with Mappls’ detailed house-address level 2D maps from MapmyIndia and ISRO ’s rich catalogue of satellite imagery and Earth observation data which MapmyIndia has integrated, gives a full & immersive Real World Metaverse experience to users, all indigenously built in India,” said Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director, MapmyIndia

Mappls RealView covers thousands of kilometres each in metropolitan areas and cities such as

Greater Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Goa, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Patna, Nashik, Aurangabad, Ajmer Besides hundreds more towns and tens of thousands of kilometres of highways connecting these cities and towns. Users can see interactive 360-degree panoramic views of tourist landmarks, beaches, residential colonies and apartment societies, office towers and complexes and the roads connecting them so they can virtually explore and navigate with confidence. Users can also see immersive, detailed 3D models of landmarks, iconic buildings, residential apartments and commercial complexes.

40 crore+ geo-tagged 360-degree panoramas, videos and panoramas which gives exact ground reality across the length, breadth and depth of India. The entire Mappls RealView maps repository covers hundreds of thousands of kilometres, including, videos and panoramas which gives exact ground reality across the length, breadth and depth of India.

MapmyIndia has already made live a part of its repository – covering nearly 100,000 kilometres across hundreds of cities and highways for free for consumers to enjoy through its free consumer offering, Mappls.com, accessible on mobile and desktop browsers, as well as through the Mappls App on Android and iOS with enhanced access further rolling out in the time to come.

Enterprises across the private and public sectors as well as app developers can access, integrate and leverage larger and more detailed RealView maps coverage as well as RealView technology-based APIs and solutions using data analytics, computer vision and AI for various use – tourism, real estate, virtual reality, gaming, metaverse, smart cities, intelligent road and traffic management, ADAS, autonomous vehicles, municipal governance, defence, law enforcement etc.

Users can experience Mappls RealView for free for All India by visiting the mappls.com portal on their browser and through the Mappls App on Android and iOS.