Hello Google!, MapmyIndia launches All-India 360-degree panoramic street view and 3D Metaverse maps service

So with the ‘Mappls RealView, users can virtually explore India, while interacting with a full 360-degree panoramas of streets and roads, looking out into various tourist, residential and commercial areas of cities and travel destinations as well as highways. But that’s not all, users can also experience immersive 3D maps for pan India and detailed interactive 3D models of iconic tourist, commercial and residential landmarks across India.
Related News
Mappls RealView covers thousands of kilometres each in metropolitan areas and cities such as
- Greater Mumbai,
- Bengaluru,
- Delhi NCR,
- Goa,
- Pune,
- Hyderabad,
- Chennai,
- Jaipur,
- Ahmedabad,
- Gandhinagar,
- Chandigarh,
- Jodhpur,
- Patna,
- Nashik,
- Aurangabad,
- Ajmer
Besides hundreds more towns and tens of thousands of kilometres of highways connecting these cities and towns. Users can see interactive 360-degree panoramic views of tourist landmarks, beaches, residential colonies and apartment societies, office towers and complexes and the roads connecting them so they can virtually explore and navigate with confidence. Users can also see immersive, detailed 3D models of landmarks, iconic buildings, residential apartments and commercial complexes.
MapmyIndia has already made live a part of its repository – covering nearly 100,000 kilometres across hundreds of cities and highways for free for consumers to enjoy through its free consumer offering, Mappls.com, accessible on mobile and desktop browsers, as well as through the Mappls App on Android and iOS with enhanced access further rolling out in the time to come.
Enterprises across the private and public sectors as well as app developers can access, integrate and leverage larger and more detailed RealView maps coverage as well as RealView technology-based APIs and solutions using data analytics, computer vision and AI for various use – tourism, real estate, virtual reality, gaming, metaverse, smart cities, intelligent road and traffic management, ADAS, autonomous vehicles, municipal governance, defence, law enforcement etc.
Users can experience Mappls RealView for free for All India by visiting the mappls.com portal on their browser and through the Mappls App on Android and iOS.