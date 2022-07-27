Indoor Ag-Con, Controlled Environment Agriculture Innovation Center partner to launch CEA Summit East

Indoor Ag-Con and the Controlled Environment Agriculture Innovation Center — a joint project of the School of Plant and Environmental Sciences at Virginia Tech and the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research — have partnered to launch the CEA Summit East, on Oct. 25-26. Designed to bring the center’s industry and academia together to share research, business strategies, and build partnerships to drive future growth for the sector and its stakeholders, the event will debut at the IALR Conference Center in Danville, Virginia.

For more information on the CEA Summit East, including conference programming, exhibit and sponsorship opportunities, and registration, visit the conference website.

During the one and one-half day event, industry members will have the opportunity to attend the conference featuring CEA thought leaders, researchers and experts leading keynotes, panels, and breakout sessions; explore tabletop exhibits presenting the latest CEA innovations and services; and enjoy a host of networking opportunities ranging from meals and coffee breaks to an evening social event.

“This partnership between IALR and Virginia Tech has brought together diverse professionals from industry and academia including many people not traditionally working directly in controlled environment agriculture,” said Michael Evans, director of the School of Plant and Environmental Sciences in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech.

“This conference offers an exciting opportunity to bring people together for exchanging new and diverse ideas to help move the industry forward and into exciting directions,” said Kaylee South, assistant professor in the School of Plant and Environmental Sciences at Virginia Tech.

The event hosts are especially qualified to bring the CEA industry and academia together for an event focused on business, educational, and networking growth opportunities.

The Controlled Environment Agriculture Innovation Center is a joint project between the School of Plant and Environmental Sciences at Virginia Tech and the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

Housed primarily within a modern indoor agricultural complex on the campus of IALR in Danville, the center features various hydroponic and soilless systems/production systems and facilities, including indoor growth rooms, greenhouses, growth chambers, and vertical growing racks. The center’s scientists and technology teams are currently working closely with the industry’s top growers and suppliers on a number of key projects.

“By developing strategic partnerships with both industry and academia, the goal of the Innovation Center is to conduct research and educational programming to develop, promote and advance the controlled environment agriculture sector,” said Scott Lowman, director of the Controlled Environment Agriculture Innovation Center. “The new partnership with Indoor Ag-Con perfectly aligns with our goal and promises to deliver a top-notch event experience for CEA industry stakeholders.”

The Indoor Ag-Con team of seasoned event professionals produces the premier trade show and conference for indoor vertical farming and controlled environment agriculture. Experiencing record year-on-year growth, its events touch all sectors of the business covering produce, legal cannabis, hemp, alternate protein and non-food crops, and attracts decision-making growers, investors, real estate developers, ag tech leaders, produce buyers, academics, policymakers, industry suppliers and advocates from across the U.S. and more than 20 other countries.

The CEA Summit East is custom-tailored for new and well-seasoned CEA industry members from throughout the Eastern U.S., including indoor and greenhouse growers, facility owners and operators, educators, government officials, real estate developers, architects, construction specialists, sales and marketing teams and others.

The event will include tabletop displays from manufacturers and suppliers of AI and automation, control systems, sensors, equipment/accessories, greenhouse structures/supplies, lighting, irrigation, HVAC, and more.

Part of the IALR campus, the Institute Conference Center is a full service, state-of-the-art meeting facility – just steps away from Controlled Environment Agriculture Innovation Center’s modern indoor agricultural complex.

“From the incredible work researchers are doing at its Innovation Center to its state-of-the-art meeting venue, IALR is such a rich resource for the CEA industry,” said Brian Sullivan, CEO of Indoor Ag-Con. “We’re excited to bring our event experience and industry resources together with the expertise of IALR and Virginia Tech to create a showplace of innovation and educational opportunities for growers and other CEA industry members throughout the Eastern U.S.”