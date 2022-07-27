iradiophilly | News – Sixers Unveil Center City Stadium Plans; Lancaster 1975 Murder Solved; McClure GoFundMe Sentence

that they are planning to build their own basketball arena in Center City, near Chinatown. The new arena, called 76 Place, will be built using private funds and will be located on Market Street between 10th and 11th Streets as part of the Fashion District mall. The location was selected due to its proximity to public transportation. SEPTA’s Jefferson Station is located immediately below and is accessible directly from inside the Fashion District. The arena will cost $1.3 billion to build, with zero public dollars. “The Philadelphia 76ers are a storied Philadelphia institution with a proven track record of investing in their community. That’s why we’re committed to building a world-class home in the heart of the City and creating a privately-funded arena that strengthens ties within the local community through investments that prioritize equity, inclusivity and accessibility,” co-owner Josh Harris said in a release. The Sixers lease at the Wells Fargo Center end in 2031.

SEE ALSO: https://76place.com/

Lancaster County authorities used genetic genealogy research to solve a 46-year-old murder of a woman who was brutally stabbed to death in her own home. 68-year-old David Sinopoli has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of then 19-year-old Lindy Sue Beichler. It happened in the evening of December 5, 1975, on Kloss Drive in Manor Township. Beichler had just returned home from grocery shopping when she was attacked. She was stabbed 19 times. In 1997, a male DNA profile was identified from Biechler’s underwear. That profile was entered into a nationwide DNA database. In 2019, the DNA profile was used to create composite sketches of the suspect. Genetic genealogy research began in 2020. Using public genealogy databases, researchers can find possible unknown suspects by locating probable relatives or other common ancestral traits. Sinopoli was identified as a possible suspect in the case. In February 2022, investigators obtained Sinopoli’s DNA after he discarded a coffee cup at Philadelphia International Airport. His DNA matched the male DNA taken from Beichler’s underwear. Sinopoli in now being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail.

A New Jersey woman was sentenced in federal court for her role in a GoFundMe scam that garnered hundreds of thousands of dollars from donors with a fake feel good story about a homeless man. Katie McClure was sentenced to 12 months plus 1 day in federal prison, three years of supervised release, and restitution for her part of the $400,000 that was scammed from thousands of online donors. She previously pled guilty to the charges. McClure, her then boyfriend Mark D’Amico, and homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt, concocted a story that Bobbitt gave McClure his last $20 after she ran out of gas on I-95. The couple then set up a GoFundMe to ‘help out’ Bobbitt for ‘being so generous.’ The fundraiser gained attention and took off despite none of the story being true. The trio may have gotten away with it, however, Bobbitt sued the couple because they weren’t giving him his share (of the ill gotten gains). That is when forensic accountants discovered they were spending the money irresponsibly and inevitably the scam unravelled. D’Amico was sentenced to 27 months and Bobbitt will be sentenced on August 23.