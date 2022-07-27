Kourtney Kardashian Just Shared Some Sweet New Photos From Her Courthouse Wedding Ceremony With Travis Barker

“I will always remember this day and night with you.”
The couple, who tied the knot in May, are now sharing some never-before-seen photos from the celebration.
In honor of Kourtney’s grandmother MJ’s birthday, the reality star revealed photos from the couple’s courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara.
The private ceremony went down just a few days before the couple’s stunning Italian wedding and was only attended by two people — Travis’ dad Randy and MJ.
“My special, sweet, chic, sophisticated, smart and most wonderful grandmother. Happy birthday my MJ,” Kourtney captioned a photo of the duo toasting the wedding at a post-ceremony luncheon.
She continued, “So happy you could be one of the only two guests we had when we were legally married, I will always remember this day and night with you.”
Kourt also shared photos of the foursome posing outside of the courthouse, where Kourtney could be seen wearing a bridal mini dress and veil.
In the final snap shared, Kourtney and Travis signed their marriage certificate — making things official before they jetted off to Italy.
It looks like it was a truly special day for the couple and two of the most important people in their lives! You can see all of the new photos here.
Source link