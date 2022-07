Lancaster County golfer hits hole-in-one on same hole in consecutive rounds Updated: 1:39 PM EDT Jul 26, 2022



HIM ACE. I ALMOST HAD A HEART ATTACK. I’M NOT A VERY DEMONSTRATIVE PERSON, BUT I’LL TELL YOU IT GAVE ME A WARM FEELING INSIDE CHUCK LEFTISTO HAS BEEN GOLFING 50 YEARS AND IT’S SAFE TO SAY HE’LL NEVER HAVE ANOTHER WEEK LIKE LAST WEEK. HE HIT A DRAW EIGHT DAYS AGO ON SUNDAY THE 74 YEAR OLD HIT HIS FIRST EVER HOLE IN ONE ON THE PAR 315TH AT CONESTOGA COUNTRY CLUB. HERE’S A LITTLE STUNNED. HE KEPT ON LOCATED LOOKING BECAUSE IN AGAIN HE THIS IS HIS FIRST HOLE AND WINE AND YOU JUST NEVER EXPECT TO HAVE THAT BUT YOU DIDN’T DO A DANCE. NO, NO DANCE DON’T MY PARTNERS WERE DOING DANCE ENOUGH FOR ME A FORMER ENGINEER CHUCK PLAYED HIS NEXT ROUND AT THE CLUB. THREE DAYS LATER. I SAID TO SOMEONE COMING UP TO THE GREEN AND SAID WHAT ABOUT TWO IN A ROW AND I SEND OUT COME ON. THEY JUST HIT A 7 IRON BALL. NEVER LET THE STICK. WE DIDN’T KNOW THAT THE BALL WAS IN THE HOLE, BUT WE COULDN’T EVEN TELL WHAT A SCOPE SURE ENOUGH A SECOND HOLE IN ONE ON THE SAME 15TH HOLE IN BACK-TO-BACK. SOUNDS I TELL PEOPLE IT’S LIKE A DREAM. I MEAN EVERYBODY WANTS ONE. MAYBE GOLFER WANTS ONE, BUT YOU DON’T KNOW IT’S LITTLE SERENDIPITOUS. YOU KNOW, YOU GOTTA HAVE A LITTLE LUCK, BUT IT JUST FELT REALLY GOOD AND SURREAL THE ODDS OF AN AMATEUR HITTING A HOLE IN ONE ONE IN 12,500 THE ODDS OF HIM DOING IT IN BACK-TO-BACK ROUNDS ON THE SAME HOLE ONE IN FIVE TO TWENTY SIX MILLION, BUT ALSO I WAS HAPPY BECAUSE IT MEN, I’D HAVE A MARGARITA AND CHUCK FOLLOWED TRADITION BUYING DRINKS IN THE CLUBHOUSE BOTH TIMES ALL THE YOUNG PARTIERS WEREN’T HERE THOSE TWO DAYS. SO I GOT UP A LITTLE EASY.