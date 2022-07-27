Letters, July 27

Editorial was contradictory

In your July 24 editorial you concisely laid out the reasons no one should expect the legalization of psilocybin for therapeutic use to lead to problems similar to those that have resulted from legalization of recreational marijuana. Then, inexplicably, you wrote, “ Still, concern among local governments about unintended consequences is understandable, especially given the results of cannabis legalization.” You just explained why that’s not a reasonable concern!

For those concerned about “recreational” use of psilocybin, let me just say: if you want some, I know someone who knows a guy who can get you some. And you probably do, too, even if you don’t realize it! Legalizing its therapeutic use is not going to change this one bit.

And it’s not true that “there is no harm in taking a wait-and-see attitude.” Most bans proposed extend for two years. But therapy could be available by the end of this year. A two year ban would mean those who suffer from addiction, depression, PTSD and other potentially treatable conditions will not have that therapy available to them. That’s real harm to people in our community!

Gordon Hester

Ashland

Algae in Medford waterways

Living on Mira Mar Avenue (the street up to the Rogue Valley Manor), I am aware of residential water runoff as I go to the mailbox. Usually it looks harmless, if not exactly potable, but lately it has given me cause for concern.

The drain from a house at the corner of Mira Mar and Nieto is emitting a steady stream of algae-saturated water that ends up in the storm drain carrying it to Larson and Bear creeks. It is a bilious green in color, and is probably the result of draining a swimming pool following a period of disuse.

I’m certain that the water quality in our local waterways is negatively impacted by this egregious act of wanton pollution. If detergents and other substances are illegal to dump in our storm drains, then why should a resident be allowed to empty hundreds of gallons of toxic pool wastewater into them with reckless abandon?

Michael Mace

Medford

Yetter will protect liberties

Contraceptives are a valued and essential part of family planning, but last week Rep. Ciff Bentz voted no on HR 8373, a bill to simply protect a person’s right to get and use contraception. This is an unacceptable interference in people’s liberties to choose contraceptives.

Joe Yetter, a doctor and a veteran running for representative, will protect our liberties regarding contraception and other health care services. He values Oregonians’ individual freedoms in their health decisions.

Suzanne Marshall

Ashland