LISTEN: Love The Darts podcast Ep 2 reviewing the World Matchplay in Blackpool

Emma Paton is joined by Mark Webster and Abigail Davies to review the World Matchplay; Download and subscribe to the Love The Darts podcast from wherever you get your podcasts for all the latest news, interviews and reaction
Last Updated: 27/07/22 6:36pm
Tune in to listen to Episode 2 of the new Love The Darts podcast on Sky Sports, as host Emma Paton is joined by Mark Webster and Abigail Davies to review the World Matchplay.
Paton is joined by the all-Welsh duo of former Lakeside champion Webster and broadcaster Davies as they look back at an incredible final between Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price.
The team also reflect on the Women’s World Matchplay won by Fallon Sherrock and answer the listeners’ Twitter questions.
Stay across Sky Sports platforms to see Webster and Davies play our new feature ‘A Night At The Darts With…’, giving us an insight on how they’d enjoy their time at the arrows!
Watch the best of the Love The Darts podcast on Sky Sports YouTube.
Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker
Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts. The 25th staging of the World Grand Prix ‘Double in, Double out’ set format is coming to Sky Sports from October 2-8 in Leicester.
Source link