LISTEN: Love The Darts podcast Ep 2 reviewing the World Matchplay in Blackpool







Emma Paton is joined by special guests and darts stars past and present to discuss all the latest news and talking points on and off the oche

Tune in to listen to Episode 2 of the new Love The Darts podcast on Sky Sports, as host Emma Paton is joined by Mark Webster and Abigail Davies to review the World Matchplay.

Paton is joined by the all-Welsh duo of former Lakeside champion Webster and broadcaster Davies as they look back at an incredible final between Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price.

The team also reflect on the Women’s World Matchplay won by Fallon Sherrock and answer the listeners’ Twitter questions.

Stay across Sky Sports platforms to see Webster and Davies play our new feature ‘A Night At The Darts With…’, giving us an insight on how they’d enjoy their time at the arrows!

Watch the best of the Love The Darts podcast on Sky Sports YouTube.

YouTube Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker

Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts. The 25th staging of the World Grand Prix ‘Double in, Double out’ set format is coming to Sky Sports from October 2-8 in Leicester.