Monkeypox health emergency set to be declared by Biden as cases soar in US





This comes as the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the 2022 monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency last week as over 16,000 cases have now been reported in 75 countries, resulting in five deaths. WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus admitted there had been some debate about whether monkeypox should be classified as a global health emergency but said too little was known about how the disease was being transmitted.

He added: “The WHO’s assessment is that the risk of monkeypox is moderate globally and in all regions, except in the European region, where we assess the risk as high.” If President Biden were to allow the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to make the declaration they would be able to take actions such as accessing new money and appointing new personnel. The decision is not yet final, however, and a spokesperson for the HHS said the agency is “continuing to explore options”, reported POLITICO. A press conference on monkeypox will be hosted by the HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Thursday morning.

The US has declared several public health emergencies in recent years, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis. Covid also continues to be a global health emergency according to WHO, alongside the effort to finally eradicate polio. Tom Inglesby, Director of the John Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health said: “I do think it deserves to be one. READ MORE: Monkeypox: ‘I literally screamed out loud in pain’ – patient on signs

There are currently 3,600 confirmed cases in the US, with New York the epicentre of the outbreak. On Tuesday the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) said it was making monkeypox a “nationally notifiable condition”, meaning they can more closely monitor the spread of the disease. The POTUS and his administration have faced some criticism for moving too slowly to contain the spread and the lack of available vaccines. Several hundred thousand more doses will be released this week after the Food and Drug Administration completed an inspection of the vaccine at a site in Denmark.