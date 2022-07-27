MultiVersus Tier List – All 17 Characters Ranked

MultiVersus, Warner Bros. platform fighter that is inspired by Super Smash Bros., has finally entered open beta, meaning anyone can hope in and battle it out. MultiVersus aims to include any and all characters from Warner Bros. vault of IPs, including Shaggy, Batman, Bugs Bunny, and even LeBron James. The free-to-play fighting game also has its own unique spin on the Smash Bros. formula, with the main play mode being a 2v2 fight. The characters are designed to work in pairs, adding a level of teamwork not found in other platform fighters.

While open beta has kicked off, Season 1 will start on August 9, adding yet another character to the roster. Morty Smith, from Rick and Morty, will join at the start of the season with Rick Sanchez coming at some point during the season. Before their additions, MultiVersus has 17 characters on its roster, split into five different classes; Bruiser, Tank, Support, Assassin, and Mage. Each class of characters play similarly to each other, although each one has their own unique set of attacks and specials.

Another unique mechanic that MultiVersus has is the Toast system. After a match ends you have the chance to toast bother your opponent’s and your teammate for a job well done. If you receive a Toast, you get 20 coins, which can be used to unlock new characters or extra perks. Toasts can be purchased with coins, unlocked by leveling characters, or at certain tiers of the battle pass. Here is how the current MultiVersus roster ranks and which character is the best.