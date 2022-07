Netflix Inc. will get $409,000 in attorneys’ fees as the winning party in a patent infringement suit that the patent owner voluntarily dismissed.

Patent owner Realtime Adaptive Streaming LLC’s behavior of shopping between the US District Court for the District of Delaware and the Central District of California was a “misuse of the ability to refile,” Judge Raymond T. Chen wrote for the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in a precedential opinion. The appeals court found in a partially split ruling that Netflix was only due fees for the California actions, not Delaware, drawing a dissent …