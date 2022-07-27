PICTURE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Shares Photo After Dog’s ‘Horrific’ Attack

Yellowstone star Brecken Merrill turned to social media to post a photo after his beloved dog, Betty White, had to be taken to the vet due to an attack from a pit bull.

The 14-year-old actor, who plays the role of Tate Dutton on Yellowstone, posted a photo on his Instagram account on Sunday (July 24), showing his beloved Parson Russell Terrier, Betty White, sporting a cone around her head after sustaining injuries in the attack.

“Poor sweet Betty is a hero!” Merrill begins his post.

“We were having a picnic in the backyard when a pit bull came charging through the fence,” he writes, adding that his younger sister, Seren Merrill — who “knows better but panicked” — started screaming and ran, “and the pit went into a frenzy and locked onto Betty.”

“We all tried to save her — I’ll spare you the horrific details — we finally got her free and rushed her to the vet. She’s the luckiest dog in the world,” Merrill relates, adding that the story has a relatively happy ending, considering how much worse it could have been.

“Only superficial wounds. She’s in a lot of pain but we expect a full recovery.”

The young actor took the opportunity to remind his social followers about the importance of keeping animals under control.

“Please please please let this be a reminder to keep your dogs secured ESPECIALLY if they have violent inclinations to other dogs/kids,” he implores. “There were 2 other dogs at the vet who had been attacked by off-leash dogs.”

Merrill appears to have been at home on a break from filming Yellowstone when the incident took place. The show’s much anticipated Season 5 began filming on location in Montana in mid-May, and he’s since posted several social media updates from the area.

Yellowstone Season 5 is scheduled to premiere on Nov. 13.

Season 5 will consist of 14 episodes that are set to air in two arcs of 7 episodes apiece. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock. As part of Taste of Country’s comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

