Prince William chose low-key name at university to remain anonymous – but it didn’t stick

Prince William, 40, attended university in the early 2000s, however, had to use a different name whilst studying to appear low-key. The Prince, second-in-line to the throne, is now known as the Duke of Cambridge. However, at the University of St Andrews, William chose to use a more ordinary name around his peers.
The royal life is often a very public one, with the public and the media taking an interest in every element of their lives.
This means they are also under scrutiny most of the time.
Royals have had to develop ways to deal with this particular when they are interacting with the public who might treat them differently if they were aware of their royal background.
This is something that Prince William figured out fairly young.
While attending university in Scotland, the Duke of Cambridge apparently abandoned his name for a time to remain incognito and inconspicuous.
The name he decided on was incredibly ordinary and certainly would not draw unwanted attention.
Following a gap year, William attended the University of St Andrews in 2001.
Although registered officially as ‘William Wales’ the Prince decided to disguise himself and went by the name Steve.
But William has got another nickname that was given to him by his mother Princess Diana.
Princess Diana used to call him ‘wombat’.
In an NBC interview in 2007, William admitted to being stuck with the name, saying “I can’t get rid of it now”.
He added: “It began when I was two.
“I’ve been rightfully told because I can’t remember back that far, but when we went to Australia with our parents, and the wombat, you know, that’s the local animal, so I just basically got called that, not because I look like a wombat, or maybe I do.”
