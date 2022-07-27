Prince William chose low-key name at university to remain anonymous – but it didn’t stick

Prince William, 40, attended university in the early 2000s, however, had to use a different name whilst studying to appear low-key. The Prince, second-in-line to the throne, is now known as the Duke of Cambridge. However, at the University of St Andrews, William chose to use a more ordinary name around his peers.

The royal life is often a very public one, with the public and the media taking an interest in every element of their lives.

This means they are also under scrutiny most of the time.

Royals have had to develop ways to deal with this particular when they are interacting with the public who might treat them differently if they were aware of their royal background.

This is something that Prince William figured out fairly young.

