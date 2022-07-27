ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Trading Down 7.7%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.11. 1,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61.

