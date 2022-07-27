Putin’s defence chief speaks on Russian war aims for first-ever time – pinpoints REAL goal

It has blocked grain exports from Ukraine since invading on February 24, but on Friday agreed to allow deliveries through the Black Sea to Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait and on to global markets.

The deal was almost immediately thrown into doubt when Russia fired cruise missiles at Odesa, Ukraine’s largest port, on Saturday, just 12 hours after the deal was signed.

“The day after the signing (of the agreement), the Russian armed forces … attacked Odesa,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters in Warsaw.

“It follows that such agreements cannot be considered fully credible, because unfortunately that is what Russia is like.”