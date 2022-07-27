Fans can finally breathe as Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded nerfs the annoying Radar Jammers.

With the arrival of Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded, comes a variety of new content updates, additions, and tweaks. From new additions such as the arrival of Terminators and weapon balance changes, to a more than welcome nerf to the frustrating Radar Jammer that has been giving players issues.

If you want to know more about the Warzone Season 4 update that has nerfed the Radar Jammer and what it means for the game, then look no further. Below we have all the details surrounding the nerf of the Radar Jammer and the details surrounding this quality of life update.

Radar Jammer Nerfed – Warzone Season 4 Reloaded Update

Players have been voicing their concerns about the Radar Jammer Since Season 3.

The mid-season update of Call of Duty Season 4, called Reloaded, has addressed a major concern for many players of the popular FPS franchise. The Radar Jammers are set to appear far less frequently moving forward and for tons of fans, this brings a huge sigh of relief.

The Radar Jammers function by temporarily disabling the minimap of any enemy within a specific radius, as well as stopping them from calling in killstreaks. This feature frustrated players because they were so abundant and would end up being spammed continuously during the game.

This has made it a no-brainer for developers to curb its presence in Fortunes Keep, as stated in the official update notes they have “Reduced Radar Jammer drop rates on Fortune’s Keep to align with the current drop rates on Rebirth Island”. Bringing a huge relief to players all across the game.

The Radar Jammers were first introduced in Warzone Season 3, and they have been problematic ever since then, as they have wreaked havoc, especially in smaller maps where they could effectively target every player on the map. This issue followed players to the smaller condensed maps of Fortune’s keep which now finally has limited the number of Jammers that players can find.

This final nerf follows a previous one that reduced the radius of the effect by 20%, which seems to have not been enough to mitigate its effects on gameplay. Going to show how overpowered the Radar Jammer truly is and how much players have complained about its effects and abundance in the game.

Fans are hopeful that the nerf resolves these issues as we move forward into Season 4 Reloaded.

Hopefully, with this nerf, players will be able to comfortably run around Fortunes Keep and not worry about being spammed with this annoyance. And that the lobbies of Warzone Season 4 can be better than ever.

